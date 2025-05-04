2 teens shot, one fatally during alleged residential burglary in Fredericksburg

The Brief 2 teens were shot, one fatally, during an alleged residential break-in. The initial call came around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.



Police in Fredericksburg say two teens were shot, one fatally, during an alleged residential burglary early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The investigation is still ongoing, but at this time police say they received a call about a residential burglary around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Around that time, the resident of the home where the alleged burglary was taking place fired several shots, striking two teenagers.

One of the teens who was shot, 18-year-old Michael Bosworth, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A second teenager was also shot. They were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. A third juvenile was present and unharmed in the incident.

Dig deeper:

Bosworth has been identified as a student at Massaponax High School. The school's principal sent an email out to the school community Saturday.

"I am saddened to share this news with you. I am writing to inform you that one of our seniors, Michael Bosworth, Jr., passed away today. We have reached out to Michael’s family to offer our support."

One SCPS parent spoke with FOX 5 regarding violence taking place among students.

"I am very concerned as a parent as to what is transpiring in our community over the last several months," said Amanda Monroe. "We just really want transparency in Spotsylvania County.