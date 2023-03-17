2 teens arrested in connection with Montgomery Village shoot-out

Two Montgomery County teenagers are facing charges for shoot-out that happened in early March in the Montgomery Village area.

Montgomery County Police investigators say the incident happened just after 12:00 p.m. on March 7 in the 18800 block of Walkers Choice Road.

Officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots being fired, and once there, they found both teenagers injured.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot multiple times, and the 18-year-old was shot in the leg.

While investigating the incident, police determined the two teens were involved in a shootout prior to police arriving at the scene.

The 16-year-old, who was arrested at the scene, is charged as an adult with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and multiple counts related to firearm possession.

The 18-year-old, who was identified as Demari Brown, of Montgomery Village, is charged with first-degree assault and multiple counts related to firearm possession.

Both are currently being held without bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5770.