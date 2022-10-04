3 teens arrested after attempted carjacking in Rockville

Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday.

Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.

It was just before noon when police said three young men in ski masks approached the woman. One of the suspects slammed her into a concrete pillar, making her fall to the ground, as he demanded her keys at gunpoint.

"The victim then began screaming hysterically, at which point, bystanders observed her and came over to see if she needed help," said Officer Casandra Durham, spokeswoman for Montgomery Co. police. "When they did that, the three suspects then took off running. When they fled the scene, the bystanders actually followed them and were able to obtain photos of the three suspects."

Police said those two bystanders followed the teens for more than a block until the suspect with the gun turned around and pointed it at them — causing them to back off.

Police said the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

The teens were spotted by Rockville City police 30 minutes later and about a mile and a half away near Route 355 and East Gude Drive. Police said they recovered the BB gun and three ski masks.

Investigators said they were arrested without incident and then released to the custody of their parents, despite facing charges of attempted armed carjacking and first-degree assault.

Police said another factor in this case is a new Maryland law that just took effect Saturday that says police are no longer able to question juveniles in most cases without consulting a parent or lawyer.

Police said the victim had injuries to her hip and wrist.

