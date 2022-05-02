2 teenagers charged with multiple burglaries during Easter weekend in St. Mary's County

Two teenage boys have been charged with multiple burglaries and vandalism incidents that took place over Easter weekend in St. Mary's County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies have been investigating burglaries in the overnight hours of April 16 and 17 at a relocatable trailer behind Great Mills High School, at the Jarboe Family Center and Head Start on Lexwood Drive, at the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen on Langley Road, at the U-Haul Rental at Signature Lane, at Hairstuff.com at Signature Lane and at the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s HARM Reduction Office at Signature Lane.

The suspects damaged property inside the Jarboe Center, the Great Mills High School trailer and the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, while damage was made to the exteriors of the other buildings in attempts to illegally enter.

Deputies were able to match specific clothing seen in security video with juveniles they had contact with during their shift on the night of the burglaries.

A 16-year-old juvenile and a 14-year-old juvenile, both of Lexington Park, were developed as suspects and subsequently arrested and charged on April 29 and April 30 with two counts of Second-Degree Burglary; six counts of Third-Degree Burglary; six counts of Fourth-Degree Burglary; five counts of Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000; one count of Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000, three counts of Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and Causing a Fire Alarm.

Both juveniles were processed and released to a parent.