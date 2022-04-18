Easter Sunday road rage incident leads to multiple fights, 3 arrests: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

A road rage incident on Easter morning led to multiple fights and three arrests, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Deputies responded to the area of Woodstream Boulevard on Sunday around 1:38 a.m. for a fight. As officials made their way to the scene, they learned the parties involved had fled in two vehicles and were getting onto I-95 northbound.

The driver of one vehicle, Jonathan Hernandez Alvarez, 32, of Prince William County, claimed the other driver was chasing him and had assaulted his passenger, Tharzis Lona Ayestas, 30, of Stafford.

Hernandez Alvarez was found to be intoxicated, and he was arrested. He was charged with DUI, his second in five years, with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .20 in addition to assault and battery.

READ MORE: Taxi driver takes passenger to hospital after several shots fired at vehicle in Annapolis: police

The investigation revealed Hernandez Alvarez believed he had been cut off by a vehicle driven by Kierra Chapman, 25, of Stafford. Both vehicles stopped at the Woodstream pool and a fight ensued.

The suspects returned to their vehicles, but reemerged for a second round of fighting. Both vehicles then fled toward the Interstate where the traffic stop was conducted.

Hernandez Alvarez was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on his charges. Chapman and Lona Ayestas were each charged with assault and battery and released by the magistrate on an unsecured bond.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.