2 suspects wanted for rape in Montgomery County arrested at Dulles International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dulles International Airport arrested two suspects who were both wanted by Montgomery County police on rape charges.

CBP says one of the suspects was 28-year-old Adam Aguilar Cruz, an El Salvadoran man who was illegally residing in the U.S. Officers say he was attempting to flee the U.S. on a late-night flight to his home country on Friday, Nov. 3 when they intercepted him.

After confirming his identity and active warrant status, Aguilar Cruz was turned over to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police so he can be transferred to the custody of Montgomery County where he faces felony 2nd-degree rape charges, 3rd-degree sex offenses and 2nd-degree assault charges.

Later Friday, CBP officers detained 25-year-old Frank Miguel Morillo. He was a naturalized U.S. citizen from the Dominican Republic wanted by Montgomery County Police for felony first-degree rape.

Morillo was deported from Bogota, Colombia and arrived at Dulles Airport, escorted by Colombian immigration authorities.

CBP officers took custody of Morillo and turned him over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police so he can also be transferred to Montgomery County to face his charges.

"Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to assist our law enforcement partners find justice for victims by apprehending allegedly dangerous fugitives fleeing through or arriving at our nation’s Ports of Entry," said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director at the Area Port of Washington, D.C. "Our border security authority is one way in which CBP helps make our communities a little bit safer."

CBP says in 2022, their officers arrested an average of 41 wanted individuals at international airports, seaports and land border crossings.