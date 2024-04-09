2 suspects shoot at each other in stolen vehicle during fight in DC: police

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects involved in a Northeast shooting. An additional suspect remains at large.

MPD responded to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street for the report of a shooting on Monday, April 8, around 3:00 p.m. Upon arrival, one adult woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting victim was occupying a stolen vehicle when she was shot. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an additional woman was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, two suspects were involved in an argument that escalated when both suspects brandished firearms and shot at each other.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle have been identified as 23-year-old Sydney Johnson of Southeast, D.C. and 19-year-old Makayla Robinson. Both suspects were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police say one of the suspects involved in the shooting was captured by a nearby camera. Anyone with any information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.