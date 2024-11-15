2 suspects destroy surveillance cameras in DC neighborhood: police

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for two suspects who destroyed a security camera at an apartment building in Northeast, D.C.

D.C. have released surveillance images of the two suspects and are asking for the public's help in identifying them. Prior to the destruction of the camera, the suspects were captured on video.

Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a disorderly incident on Wednesday, November 13, around 9:00 p.m. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspects had damaged a surveillance camera connected to the building.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.