2 suspects in custody following carjacking pursuit in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police responded to an early morning carjacking that ended in a crash following a pursuit in Maryland.
Police located the vehicle after a short pursuit resulting in a crash. According to police, two suspects are in custody and were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.
Featured
The incident occurred around 5 a.m.
No word on the identities of the suspects involved or the victim.
This remains a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 for more updates and information.