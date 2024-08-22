2 suspects in custody following carjacking pursuit in Prince George's County

Prince George's County police responded to an early morning carjacking that ended in a crash following a pursuit in Maryland.

Police located the vehicle after a short pursuit resulting in a crash. According to police, two suspects are in custody and were taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m.

No word on the identities of the suspects involved or the victim.

This remains a devolving story. Stay with FOX 5 for more updates and information.