2 suspects charged in deadly District Heights shooting, police say

The Brief Two men have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month. The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Keyondre Joyner and 18-year-old Jamiel Collins. The men are facing first-degree murder and related charges.



Prince George’s County police say two suspects have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that took place earlier this month.

Two suspects arrested

Who They Are:

According to PGPD, 24-year-old Keyondre Joyner and 18-year-old Jamiel Collins have been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Tyler Fludd.

Fludd was found in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road around 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 2. Police say Fludd was outside on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The investigation

What we know:

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that Collins and Fludd knew each other. They say Joyner and Collins planned to rob Fludd and Joyner shot Fludd during the robbery.

Joyner and Collins are facing first-degree murder and related charges. They are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections and are being held without bond.

Anyone with additional information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.