2 suspects arrested in possession of suspected cocaine, fentanyl pills, and handgun in Maryland: police

Police have arrested two suspects in possession of suspected cocaine, fentanyl pills, and a handgun.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old John Evan Palmer and 25-year-old Maya Solidad Ford of Laurel, Maryland.

Anne Arundel police responded to the 3400 block of Bitterwood Place for a report of individuals smoking illegal substances on October 9, around 6:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old woman smoking marijuana and using prescription pills. Officers also observed a 20-year-old man attempting to conceal an item in his hand.

Officers later learned the man was in possession of a .45 caliber Springfield handgun; he was apprehended without incident. The woman was found to be in possession of approximately 39.63 grams of suspected cocaine, 9.52 grams of suspected fentanyl pills, and officers learned she had an open arrest warrant.

Both suspects were arrested and charged.