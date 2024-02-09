Expand / Collapse search

2 suspects appear to fill bags with items during an armed robbery at Dollar General: police

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who allegedly committed an armed robbery of a Dollar General in Montgomery County.

According to police, officers responded to the Dollar General in the 12600 block of Wisteria Dr. at approximately 4 p.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store and began filling their bags with merchandise. As the suspects were leaving the store, they were confronted by a store employee. One of the suspects lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun and left the store.

Suspect one is described as a Hispanic male, in his twenties, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 120–125 pounds, with a skinny build, medium complexion, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a light blue long sleeve shirt, red sweatpants, black sneakers and carrying a black and grey backpack.

Suspect two is described as a Hispanic male, in his twenties, approximately 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 115–120 pounds, skinny build, medium complexion, wearing a mint green hoodie, black Adidas track pants with white stripes and carrying a black single strap bag with white lettering.

