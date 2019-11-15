2 suffer critical injuries after house fire in Prince George’s County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Authorities say two people suffered critical injuries in a house fire in Prince George’s County Friday morning.
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Marquis Drive in the in Fort Washington area.
The occupants had both been trapped in basement and were rescued by firefighters. Both have been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.