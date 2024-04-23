2 shot in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - Authorities are investigating after two people were shot Monday night in Prince George's County.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill.
A male victim was hospitalized in critical condition. The other person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
