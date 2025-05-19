2 shot, 1 killed in Prince George's County shooting: police

The Brief Two people were shot and one has died in Prince George's County, police say. The victims' ages and identities are not yet known. Police are continuing to investigate the incident at this time.



Prince George's County Police are investigating a double shooting in Lanham.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened at 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the strip mall.

At this time, officials have confirmed that the person who died is an adult male. The second victim is also male, but his age is unknown.

What we don't know:

The condition of the other victim is not known at this time.

No information about the alleged shooter have been released.