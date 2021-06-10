2 recent Walter Johnson grads killed, 2 injured in West Virginia crash

Two recent graduates of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda were killed, and two others were injured in a crash in West Virginia Wednesday night, according to school officials.

The students have not been identified, nor have the circumstances surrounding the crash.

FOX 5 reached out to West Virginia State Police regarding the incident, but they were unavailable for comment.

The school said it was making an open Zoom available, and counselors or staff are available for students who would like to talk to them.

"Our hearts are broken, and our thoughts go out to the parents, siblings, friends and other family members who have suffered this great loss. Please know that our WJ community is strong and we are here for everyone in this difficult time," officials said in the letter to the school community.