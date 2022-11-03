2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland.

Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:

-Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City

-Giant #146, 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick (Calvert County)

Other big winners were sold here:

$100,000 — Sheetz #713, 10505 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown (Washington County)

$100,000 — Steve's Beer, Wine & Deli, 12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)

$100,000 —Wawa #556, 12502 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City (Worcester County)

$50,000 — 3 Star Beer & Wine, 18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)

$50,000 — 7-Eleven #19925, 14215 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix (Baltimore County)

$50,000 — 500 Fredric / Carroll Motor Fuels, 500 Frederick Road, Catonsville (Baltimore County)

$50,000 — Brentwood Liberty, 3730 Rhode Island Avenue, Brentwood (Prince George's County)

$50,000 — Wawa #573, 10245 Kirksville Lane, Dunkirk (Calvert County)

The grand prize jackpot is nearing world record territory and is closing in on an estimated $1.5 billion for the next Powerball drawing.

The grand prize winner will have the option of claiming a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $745.9 million before taxes.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.