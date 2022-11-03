2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Maryland
BALTIMORE - No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing - but two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland.
Maryland lottery officials say the two $1 million winning tickets were sold at the:
-Cross Keys Exxon, 4434 Falls Road, Baltimore City
-Giant #146, 655 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick (Calvert County)
Other big winners were sold here:
$100,000 — Sheetz #713, 10505 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown (Washington County)
$100,000 — Steve's Beer, Wine & Deli, 12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)
$100,000 —Wawa #556, 12502 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City (Worcester County)
$50,000 — 3 Star Beer & Wine, 18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg (Montgomery County)
$50,000 — 7-Eleven #19925, 14215 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix (Baltimore County)
$50,000 — 500 Fredric / Carroll Motor Fuels, 500 Frederick Road, Catonsville (Baltimore County)
$50,000 — Brentwood Liberty, 3730 Rhode Island Avenue, Brentwood (Prince George's County)
$50,000 — Wawa #573, 10245 Kirksville Lane, Dunkirk (Calvert County)
The grand prize jackpot is nearing world record territory and is closing in on an estimated $1.5 billion for the next Powerball drawing.
The grand prize winner will have the option of claiming a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $745.9 million before taxes.
The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.