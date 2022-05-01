2 people shot during athletic event near Manassas middle school, police say

Three people are hurt after a shooting Sunday morning near a Virginia middle school, according to authorities.

Prince William County Police said around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting near the athletic fields of Benton Middle School in Manassas, Virginia. According to police, the shooting happened during a community athletic event.

Officers at the scene found two men who had been shot. Police said both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and have not provided an update on their conditions. Police also did not make it clear how old the victims are or what injuries they suffered.

Detectives said they are searching for a suspect described as a man with a medium complexion, between 5’6"-5’10" and a thin build.

Police said the scene is secure, and officers remain on the scene.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting. They are asking anyone with information to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.