2 people injured after fire rips through Montgomery County home

The Brief Two people were injured in a house fire in Kensington. Montgomery County Fire says the home did not have a smoke alarm. Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement and quickly spread through the home.



A fire ripped through a Montgomery County home and according to firefighters, the home did not have a smoke alarm. The two homeowners are at the hospital.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement and quickly spread within the single-family home on the 5000 block of Aurora Drive.

A woman was able to get out with her dogs but her partner was trapped in the basement.

Firefighters rescued him but they say he was unconscious when they found him. The man was resuscitated and then taken to the hospital, suffering from life-threatening injuries. There's no word on his condition at this time.

Montgomery County fire investigators are trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.