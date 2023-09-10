2 pedestrians hit in same area in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Two pedestrians were hit in the same area in Gaithersburg Saturday evening, police say.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, a woman was hit while on the street in the area of N. Summit Ave and Brookes Ave. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Then around 7:35 p.m., police were called to the same area where a man had been hit. He also sustained minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.
The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene. Police are continuing to investigate.