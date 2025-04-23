Suspect dead after 2 officers shot during traffic stop in Fairfax County, police say

The Brief Two Fairfax County officers were left injured after being shot during a traffic stop, according to police. The suspect has since been pronounced dead. He was a 36-year-old man who lived in the area. This remains an ongoing investigation.



Two Fairfax County officers were shot during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon and the accused gunman is now dead, according to police.

What we know:

According to officials, the two officers have been transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Those two officers are expected to be ok.

Officials say the suspect was taken into custody and later died at an area hospital. His identity has not yet been released but FOX 5 has learned that he was a 36-year-old man.

Majestic Lane is closed between Rt. 50 and Meadow Hill Lane at this time. A large police presence is in the area.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

What they're saying:

According to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis, the suspect was initially pulled over for speeding, then authorities noticed the vehicle had expired tags.

The officer who first pulled the suspect over was out enforcing normal traffic stops with his radar gun, then saw the suspect had expired tags.