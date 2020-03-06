2 New Yorkers who attended an AIPAC conference in DC test positive for coronavirus

Two people from New York who attended the AIPAC conference in D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus, the organization said on Friday evening.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee group tweeted a statement regarding the confirmation around 5:30 p.m.

Washington lawmakers and other attendees of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) annual policy conference were warned by the organization Wednesday that a group of attendees had potentially been in contact with a person from New York who had contracted coronavirus.

Nearly two dozen cases have been confirmed in New York state.

On Thursday evening, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that three cases had been identified in Montgomery County – just north of the District.

