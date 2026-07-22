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The Brief Two more measles cases were reported in Southern Maryland residents. So far this year, the state has recorded a total of 11 measles cases. Health officials are urging residents to monitor for symptoms if they believe they were exposed to measles.



Two more measles cases have been recorded in Maryland in residents who recently traveled out of state. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 11 so far this year.

What we know:

The cases were reported in two Southern Maryland residents who traveled to a location in the U.S. that is experiencing a measles outbreak, Maryland health officials said.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

J&R Feeds LLC at 28038 Thompsons Corner Road in Mechanicsville from Thursday, July 16 to Tuesday, July 21

MedStar Health Urgent Care in Charlotte Hall at 37767 Market Drive, Ste 100, on Monday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Emergency Room at 25500 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown on Tuesday, July 21 from 11 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The measles virus is highly contagious and lives in the nose and throat of infected individuals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Measles spreads to others through coughing, sneezing, and contact with contaminated air.

Symptoms include a fever of more than 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough, red eyes and a red rash that develops on the face and spreads to the body about four days after early symptoms.

Measles symptoms can develop 10 to 14 days after exposure or as long as 21 days later, and a person is considered contagious four days before the rash appears until four days after it ends.

Health officials recommend monitoring for early symptoms if you believe you have been exposed to measles.

Dig deeper:

In 2025, Maryland recorded a total of three measles cases, and in 2024, one case was recorded, according to health officials.

The state recorded its first measles case of 2026 in mid-April in a Baltimore-area resident who had traveled internationally.

RELATED | Maryland reports first measles case of 2026, issues exposure warning

As of July 16, the CDC has recorded a total of 2,260 measles cases in the U.S. so far in 2026. In 2025, the CDC recorded 2,289 confirmed cases across the U.S.