Capitol Heights man identified in Anne Arundel County homicide

The Brief Officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates a verbal and physical altercation led to the shooting. The victim was identified as 31‑year‑old Marquell Alonso Derrington of Capitol Heights.



Anne Arundel County police have identified a Capitol Heights man as the victim in a fatal shooting in Odenton.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane on July 18 around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicates a verbal and physical altercation outside the residence led to the shooting. Police say the incident appears isolated to the home and domestic‑related in nature.

The victim was identified as 31‑year‑old Marquell Alonso Derrington of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Detectives with the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit are asking anyone with information to contact 410‑222‑4731 of the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410‑222‑4700.