2 minors shot in Prince William County, suspect remains at large

Two minors were left suffering gunshot wounds following a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia.

On July 12, 2025, at 1:17 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to the 8600 block of Phoenix Drive for reports of shots fired. Officers located two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began life-saving measures and summoned rescue personnel to the area. One victim was transported to a local area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The other victim sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.



The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray, two-door Honda Civic with Virginia "Don’t Tread on Me."

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police.