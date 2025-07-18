Expand / Collapse search

2 minors shot in Prince William County, suspect remains at large

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  July 18, 2025 9:52am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Two minors were left suffering gunshot wounds following a shooting in Prince William County, Virginia. 

On July 12, 2025, at 1:17 a.m., Manassas City Police responded to the 8600 block of Phoenix Drive for reports of shots fired. Officers located two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Officers began life-saving measures and summoned rescue personnel to the area. One victim was transported to a local area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The other victim sustained minor injuries and was released at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a gray, two-door Honda Civic with Virginia "Don’t Tread on Me." 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police. 

Crime and Public SafetyManassasPrince William CountyTop Stories