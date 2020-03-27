2 Metro stations reopening after contractor’s COVID-19 confirmation shut them down

The Tenleytown and Van Ness Metro stations are reopening this morning in D.C. after being closed when a contractor tested positive for COVID-19.

Metro closed the stations when they learned of the contractor’s diagnosis.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia

Metro is still investigating, but they told FOX 5 that they do not believe the contractor – who conducted overnight work - had any contact with any customers.

WMATA has already shut down about 19 stations, and dramatically reduced its service as the D.C. area tries to come to grips witht the coronavirus pandemic.

