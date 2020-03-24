Metro closing 17 additional stations due to low ridership during coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro announced Tuesday they will close 17 more rail stations and selected entrances this week due to low ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic. This story was first reported by WTOP.
The station closures are meant to limit Metro’s staffing and cleaning requirements.
Last week, the transit agency limited ridership to "essential travel only." Metro also shut down the Arlington National Cemetery and the Smithsonian stations in an effort to prevent visitors from going to see the cherry blossoms in the District.
Metro says the stations below will be closed this Thursday until further notice:
- Federal Center SW
- Federal Triangle
- Mt. Vernon Square
- Greensboro
- Eisenhower Avenue
- Virginia Square
- Cleveland Park
- Grosvenor-Strathmore
- Cheverly
- Clarendon
- East Falls Church
- College Park
- McLean
- Morgan Boulevard
- Van Dorn Street
The entrances closing include the following:
- Anacostia parking garage
- Farragut North L Street
- Dupont Circle south
- Metro Center 12th & F
- Reagan National Airport north end
- U Street Vermont Avenue end
- Gallery Place 9th & G
- L’Enfant Plaza 7th & D
- Friendship Heights Jenifer Street