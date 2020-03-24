Metro closing 17 additional stations due to low ridership during coronavirus pandemic

article

Metro announced Tuesday they will close 17 more rail stations and selected entrances this week due to low ridership amid the coronavirus pandemic. This story was first reported by WTOP.

The station closures are meant to limit Metro’s staffing and cleaning requirements.

Last week, the transit agency limited ridership to "essential travel only." Metro also shut down the Arlington National Cemetery and the Smithsonian stations in an effort to prevent visitors from going to see the cherry blossoms in the District.

Metro says the stations below will be closed this Thursday until further notice:

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Mt. Vernon Square

Greensboro

Eisenhower Avenue

Virginia Square

Cleveland Park

Grosvenor-Strathmore

Cheverly

Clarendon

East Falls Church

College Park

McLean

Morgan Boulevard

Van Dorn Street

The entrances closing include the following:

Anacostia parking garage

Farragut North L Street

Dupont Circle south

Metro Center 12th & F

Reagan National Airport north end

U Street Vermont Avenue end

Gallery Place 9th & G

L’Enfant Plaza 7th & D

Friendship Heights Jenifer Street

