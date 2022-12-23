2 men shot near Riggs LaSalle Rec Center in Northeast

A double shooting near a recreation center in Northeast left two men injured Friday evening, according to D.C. police.

A caller contacted the police department about the incident just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the two men who were shot and evaluated their injuries. Officials said they were both conscious and breaking and both were transported to a local hospital.

Police have not shared details on any suspects or a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.