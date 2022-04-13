2 men shot, 2 dogs, 1 vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Northwest, 4 suspects on the loose

article

The search is on for a French Bulldog and an Australian Shepherd puppy police say were stolen at gunpoint from their owners in Northwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say at approximately 4:12 p.m., four suspects approached a victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, and demanded they hand over their dog and belongings. One of the suspects flashed a gun, police say, before the group fled with a 1-year-old male French Bulldog named "Bruno."

Bruno was last seen wearing a black collar and a black leash.

About 20 minutes later, at 4:35 p.m, members of the Third District responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the same four suspects, including the one gunman, took a woman's cell phone and nabbed her Australian Shepherd puppy as well.

The crime spree didn't end there. Authorities believe the suspects allegedly shot two adult males, around 4:38 p.m., in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast. Upon responding to the scene D.C. police located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Ten minutes later, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached another victim – this time in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Police are advising people to not take action if they see the dogs or the suspects. Instead, call 202-727-9099.