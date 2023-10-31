Expand / Collapse search

2 men injured in connected Northeast shootings on Halloween night; suspect in custody

By
Published 
Updated November 1, 2023 12:29AM
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

2 men injured in connected Northeast shootings on Halloween night

Two men were shot in different parts of Northeast Tuesday, and D.C. police believe both shooting scenes are connected.

WASHINGTON - A city under siege on Halloween night.

Two men were shot in different parts of Northeast Tuesday, and D.C. police believe both shooting scenes are connected.

D.C. police have shut down the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. Police cruisers are blocking the intersection, making sure no one drives through the crime scene as detectives collect evidence, interview potential witnesses, and process the area.

Related

US gun violence over Halloween weekend leaves at least 11 dead, dozens hurt
article

US gun violence over Halloween weekend leaves at least 11 dead, dozens hurt

As the U.S. reels from a mass shooting in Maine that killed 18 people, a violent Halloween weekend across the nation left at least 11 more dead.

Police told FOX 5 that someone opened fire around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the bullets hit a man. 

A damaged motorcycle was left laying on the street, but detectives haven’t told us how or if it is connected to the shooting.

Related

'We have to do something now': DC Police Acting Chief discusses new anti-crime plan
article

'We have to do something now': DC Police Acting Chief discusses new anti-crime plan

"We have to do something now, address the crime trends now," said Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith Tuesday when she spoke with FOX 5 about the city’s new anti-crime legislation.

Ten minutes before this shooting, another man was shot nearby on the 1700 block of Lincoln Road NE. Both men, police reported, are conscious and breathing.

Image 1 of 8

 

Officers arrested a suspect with a gun about five blocks away on 9th Street NE. 

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about these shootings to give them a call.