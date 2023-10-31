2 men injured in connected Northeast shootings on Halloween night; suspect in custody

A city under siege on Halloween night.

Two men were shot in different parts of Northeast Tuesday, and D.C. police believe both shooting scenes are connected.

D.C. police have shut down the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE. Police cruisers are blocking the intersection, making sure no one drives through the crime scene as detectives collect evidence, interview potential witnesses, and process the area.

Police told FOX 5 that someone opened fire around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the bullets hit a man.

A damaged motorcycle was left laying on the street, but detectives haven’t told us how or if it is connected to the shooting.

Ten minutes before this shooting, another man was shot nearby on the 1700 block of Lincoln Road NE. Both men, police reported, are conscious and breathing.

Officers arrested a suspect with a gun about five blocks away on 9th Street NE.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about these shootings to give them a call.