2 men dead following murder-suicide at Alexandria gym: police

Two men are dead following a murder-suicide in Alexandria, police say.

According to police, the gunman who shot the other man before turning the gun on himself succumbed to his injuries Monday.

The two men were found around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, outside Onelife Fitness located at 305 Hooff's Run Drive. They have been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Wilcox and 30-year-old Charles Hewitt.

When officers arrived, they found the two men with gunshot wounds and both were taken to the hospital.

Hours later, police announced that the incident became a death investigation after Wilcox succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Hewitt was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police announced his death due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released details on what led up to the deadly shooting. The investigation is ongoing.