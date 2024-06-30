Victim dead, alleged gunman in hospital following shooting at Alexandria gym

One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a shooting at a gym in Alexandria, police say.

Police say around 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, officers were called to Onelife Fitness located at 305 Hooff's Run Drive for a report of a shooting involving two adult males.

Both men were injured in the shooting and had to be taken to the hospital.

Around 8:30 p.m., police announced that the incident became a death investigation after the victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The alleged shooter is in critical condition. Police have not released details on how he was injured at this time.

There is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing, police say. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 703-746-4444.