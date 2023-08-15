2 men arrested in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Woodbridge

Prince William County Police have arrested two men for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Woodbridge over the weekend.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Re’Kwon Nyqualin Barnett and 21-year-old Jordan Delaney Sickles. Police say Barnett, Sickles, and the victim met one another in the 5800 block of Moonbeam Dr. for an arranged firearms purchase.

According to police, during this encounter, the victim was shot, and the money in his possession was taken. Barnett and Sickles fled the scene in a separate vehicle after the incident.

Police located the victim in his vehicle and he was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Barnett has been charged with accessory after the fact. Sickles has been charged with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

They are both being held without bond.