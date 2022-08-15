2 Maryland filmmakers die in crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware

Two men who died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware were two Maryland filmmakers.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Martin Whittier and Nate Brubaker died Thursday night when a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane.

Authorities say the truck caught fire and the men became pinned inside their vehicle.

The truck driver wasn’t injured. Another filmmaker and friend of the men said Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.

The friend says Brubaker was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, while Whittier had owned camera equipment companies.

