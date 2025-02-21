2 Maryland daycare workers charged after child assaulted at daycare, authorities say
QUEEN ANNE'S CO., Md. - Two Maryland women have been charged in connection to the assault of a child at a daycare in Queen Anne's County, the Sheriff's Office says.
Two women arrested
What we know:
On Feb. 20, authorities received a report about a past incident of alleged mistreatment of a child at the Kiddie Academy of Kent Island in Stevensville, Md.
Following an investigation, police arrested 57-year-old Wendy Jones, an employee at the daycare, and 53-year-old Dana Barnhart, the owner and on-site director at the daycare.
Police say Jones has been charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. Barnhart was charged with failure to report child abuse/neglect.
What we don't know:
It's not clear exactly what happened to the child or when. The Queen Anne’s County Office says the investigation into the matter remains open.