2 Maryland daycare workers charged after child assaulted at daycare, authorities say

The Brief A daycare worker and the owner were arrested for allegedly mistreating a child. The two women charged are 57-year-old Wendy Jones and 53-year-old Dana Barnhart. The incident is being investigated by the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.



Two Maryland women have been charged in connection to the assault of a child at a daycare in Queen Anne's County, the Sheriff's Office says.

Two women arrested

What we know:

On Feb. 20, authorities received a report about a past incident of alleged mistreatment of a child at the Kiddie Academy of Kent Island in Stevensville, Md.

Following an investigation, police arrested 57-year-old Wendy Jones, an employee at the daycare, and 53-year-old Dana Barnhart, the owner and on-site director at the daycare.

Police say Jones has been charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. Barnhart was charged with failure to report child abuse/neglect.

What we don't know:

It's not clear exactly what happened to the child or when. The Queen Anne’s County Office says the investigation into the matter remains open.