2-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan competing to become the next Cadbury Bunny

The next Cadbury Bunny could be this very good boy: a 2-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan.

The adorable pooch from New Richmond, Ohio is a finalist in the 2020 competition.

Named after Gary Sinise's iconic character from 'Forrest Gump,' Lt. Dan is living his best life -- despite some special circumstances.

Dan, a treeing walker coonhound, was born with a birth defect that required his back legs to be amputated. He now uses a specially-designed wheelchair to get around -- but that hasn't stopped him one bit, his owners told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“He has a joy for life that’s infectious and inspiring.”

The confectionery company opens the contest to all furry animals to become the new Easter Bunny in their national commercial. The winner also gets $5,000.

That's a lot of doggy bones for Dan!

There is some stiff competition out there: Dan is up against competitors like a hamster, a mini pig and a miniature horse!

Voting is open through March 18. You can pick your favorite HERE.