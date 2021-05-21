2 killed in fiery Aspen Hill crash

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Aspen Hill on Friday afternoon.

A third person was also severely injured in the crash.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene after the crash was reported around 5:29 p.m., police say.

Montgomery County officials say one vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars – and three occupants were trapped or pinned in their vehicle.

Emergency crews were able to pry all three people free of the vehicle.