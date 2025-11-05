2 killed in fiery I-95 crash after truck rams tractor-trailer in Spotsylvania
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - Two people were killed early Wednesday morning when their pickup truck struck a stopped tractor-trailer and caught fire along Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 126 on I-95. Investigators say a 2013 Dodge Ram towing a utility trailer ran off the right side of the highway and hit a parked tractor-trailer.
The impact caused the Dodge to catch fire, killing both people inside the pickup. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, police said.
Troopers from the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team remained on scene for several hours.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released the names of the victims pending notification of family members.
The Source: Information from the Virginia State Police was used in this article.