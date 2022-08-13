2 juveniles hurt after Northwest DC shooting: police

Two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Northwest D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of 11th Street around 12:22 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. Police say both boys were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time, police have not revealed what led up to the shooting or if there is a lookout for any suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.