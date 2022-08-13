Man killed in Prince George's County shooting, police say

A man was killed after being shot in Prince George's County early Saturday morning, according to police.

Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the 12900 of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, Maryland around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Once at the scene, officer found a man who had been shot. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed the victim's information or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to Prince George's County crime solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.