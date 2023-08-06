Virginia State Police investigating helicopter crash that left 2 injured

Virginia State Police are currently investigating an afternoon helicopter crash in Surry County.

Police say they responded to the crash around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 5 in the area of White Marsh Road, Surry County.

A private helicopter – a Hughes 369 Delta operated by Haverfield Aviation – had crashed into the wood line.

There were two people inside of the helicopter at the time of the crash. Both were identified and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the investigation is ongoing.