2 firefighters hospitalized after battling blaze in Montgomery County

The Brief Two firefighters were injured while working to put out a fire in Gaithersburg on Tuesday. One has been released from the hospital while the other remains for treatment of serious injuries. The fire started after a resident didn't properly put out a cigarette, officials say.



One firefighter has been released from the hospital while another remains hospitalized after battling a massive fire in Gaithersburg.

The fire started after a resident didn't properly put out a cigarette, officials say.

What we know:

Several restoration teams secured the six-unit building following the fire. It’s now been deemed uninhabitable.

Two firefighters were injured putting this fire out–one reportedly fell and the other had a ceiling fall on him.

Meanwhile, eight to 10 residents who lived in the building on Quince Orchard Road are displaced.

The remaining people who live there just had the gas and electricity turned back on after it was shut off due to the fire.

What they're saying:

"This building will be displaced for a while. It’s been posted by the fire marshals, unsafe to occupy. The investigation shows it appears to be accidental but again improperly discarded smoking material," Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS say the Red Cross was not needed to provide assistance because the leasing management is assisting the impacted residents.