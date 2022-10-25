2 fatal car crashes occur on same day on same road in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police are investigating two separate and fatal car collisions that occurred on the same day and on the same road.

The first crash occurred at 7:17 a.m on Monday in the 1600 block of East Randolph Road when a gray 2009 Mazda 5 minivan crossed the centerline and struck a white 2015 Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Mazda, 41-year-old Edwin Enrique Mejia Dubon, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The second fatal crash also occurred on Monday at Hammonton Place on Randolph Road, less than two hours later at 9:12 a.m. Similarly, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the centerline and struck a gray 2006 Honda CR-V that was traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Ambar Aida Rivera Membreno, died at the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the collisions can contact the investigating detectives at (240) 773-6620.