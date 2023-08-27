2 elderly people killed, 1 person rescued from Frederick County house fire

Two elderly people were killed in an early morning house fire in Frederick County, the Sheriff’s Office says.

At 2:24 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, deputies responded to a home in the 6800 block of Stonewall Court East, Adamstown, Maryland, for a call of a single-house fire fatality.

Upon arrival, deputies found two victims deceased at the scene. They have been identified as Thomas Wiles, age 74, and Joy Wiles, age 75, of Adamstown.

A third occupant was found unharmed and removed from a basement apartment.

FCSO detectives are working with Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services to investigate the fire and fatalities.

Heavy fire and police presence are expected to be in the area for quite some time.