2 displaced following home fire in Dumfries

Two residents are displaced following a fire on Windsor Road in Dumfries.

The fire spread from an enclosed porch into the home on the 19000 block of Windsor Road Saturday night.

Photo via Prince William County Fire

Officials say that one of the occupants of the home was alerted to the fire that to popping sounds and flickering lights. He was able to alert the other occupant of the home, who was sleeping. Neither occupant was injured in the fire.

The home sustained extensive damage and has been posted as unsafe to occupy.

The fire was accidental, according to the Fire Marshal's office.