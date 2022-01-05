2 dead of possible carbon monoxide exposure in Prince George’s County

Authorities say two people are dead, and a third has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after possible carbon monoxide exposure in Prince George’s County.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 1400 block of South Springfield Road

Officials say a generator was found running inside the home. The incident is under investigation for a potential carbon monoxide exposure.