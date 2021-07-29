2 dead children found in trunk of car during Baltimore County traffic stop

Baltimore County police say they found the dead bodies of two children in a car during a routine traffic stop in Essex Wednesday night.

According to police, they pulled over the vehicle near Wagners Lane.

Police told WJZ in Baltimore that the children were found in the trunk and that they "had been dead for some time."

They have since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the driver has been taken into custody.

Police have not identified the driver, nor have they indicated whether the driver will face any criminal charges.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.