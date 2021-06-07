Baltimore cement-block assault suspect indicted for alleged ‘rampage’ against Asian-American businesses

A Baltimore man who was caught on camera allegedly attacking people in three Asian-American owned businesses – including an assaulting two Asian women in a liquor store – was indicted on 22 counts on Monday.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced the indictment against 50-year-old Darryl Doles, which includes attempted murder and hate crime charges.

Doles rampage started the night of May 2 when he was caught on camera swinging a large piece wood at a security guard in a liquor store.

According court documents, Doles became enraged when he was denied entry into the store because he refused to wear a mask.

Minutes later, the state’s attorney’s office says Doles entered another Asian-American-owned store and kicked a display window, knocking down wine bottles. When the owner of the store told him never to return, Doles allegedly shouted "[Expletive] the Chinese."

Then, after he was seen kicking a display window and knocking down items at another Asian-American owned Liquor Store, Doles was recorded assaulting two women with a cement block.

Court documents indicate that throughout the evening, Doles hurled racist invectives at Asian people and, in front of police officers, said "they need to go back to their own country."

