2 DC police officers pardoned in fatal pursuit reinstated by MPD

Two D.C. police officers convicted for their roles in a 2020 pursuit that resulted in the death of a young Black man, and who were pardoned by President Donald Trump earlier this year, have been reinstated by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to a statement from department officials.

Officers Andrew Zabavsky and Terence Sutton were convicted in 2022 for the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, who died during a police chase.

What we know:

The deadly incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, 2020, when Zabavsky and Sutton spotted Hylton-Brown riding an electric moped without a helmet on the sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.

Sutton was convicted of second-degree murder, while both he and Zabavsky were found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction.

President Trump announced in January that the two received full and unconditional pardons.

MPD, Bowser emphasized the importance of training and discipline

What they're saying:

After the pardons were announced, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser released a statement to FOX 5 that said in part:

"President Trump pardoned two MPD officers involved in a fatal police pursuit. While MPD has long believed that the unfortunate loss of life caused by this police pursuit was best addressed in MPD's administrative processes not a criminal one, we nonetheless accepted the jury verdicts. We continue to focus on training and discipline to hold our officers accountable to department policy and district law related to pursuits, while keeping our community safe from violent offenders."

The Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement after the decision was made to pardon the officers:

"The Metropolitan Police Department acknowledges President Donald Trump’s executive action in this matter. The men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department work tirelessly to prevent crime and ensure the safety of those that live in, work in, and visit the District of Columbia. Every day, our members perform inherently dangerous work that requires professional judgment and split-second decision-making.

The prosecutions of Officer Terence Sutton and Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky were literally unprecedented. Never before, in any other jurisdiction in the country, has a police officer been charged with second-degree murder for pursuing a suspect. These members could never have imagined that engaging in a core function of their job would be prosecuted as a crime. The Department recognizes the risks involved in vehicle pursuits, which are reflected in our pursuit policy. But violations of that policy should be addressed through training and discipline - not through criminal prosecution.

The Department thanks President Trump and Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin for supporting our officers."

