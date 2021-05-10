2 DC police officers accused of drag racing charged with reckless driving

Two D.C. police officers who were reportedly involved in a drag racing incident that ended in a crash now face multiple charges including reckless driving.

Humias Khan and Jerrita Millington face charges of reckless driving, aggravated reckless driving with more than $1,000 in property damage and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm or disability.

One of the officers authorities say was involved in the drag race incident that totaled two D.C. patrol vehicles has been fired, officials said. MPD has not released that officer's identity, however acting Chief Robert Contee did confirm a probationary officer was terminated in connection with the incident.

The crash happened last month near Anacostia Avenue and Polk Street, Northeast, where sources tell FOX 5 the patrol cars were going at least 60 mph where the speed limit is 25 mph.